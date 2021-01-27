Autins Group plc (AUTG.L) (LON:AUTG) Trading 2.6% Higher

Autins Group plc (AUTG.L) (LON:AUTG) shares traded up 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20.90 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26). 83,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 89,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

The company has a market capitalization of £7.62 million and a P/E ratio of -4.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Autins Group plc (AUTG.L) Company Profile (LON:AUTG)

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, polyurethane, and laminates; and various processes, which includes manufacturing, conversion, and tooling and component design and testing.

