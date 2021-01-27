Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L) (LON:WHR) Shares Down 0.8%

Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L) (LON:WHR) was down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 122 ($1.59). Approximately 456,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 980,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.61).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 117.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.56. The company has a market capitalization of £479.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L)’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

