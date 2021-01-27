Klondike Gold Corp. (KG.V) (CVE:KG) Trading 2.1% Higher

Klondike Gold Corp. (KG.V) (CVE:KG)’s share price traded up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 5,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 128,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of C$30.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00.

Klondike Gold Corp. (KG.V) Company Profile (CVE:KG)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects located in Dawson City covering a 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 20 square kilometers of placer claims.

