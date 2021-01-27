SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) Shares Up 0.4%

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $166.82 and last traded at $166.82. 439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMTM. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 758.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.