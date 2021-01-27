Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (IGP.V) (CVE:IGP) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (IGP.V) (CVE:IGP) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87.

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (IGP.V) (CVE:IGP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 million during the quarter.

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. cultivates and processes ginseng in the province of Ontario. It is also involved in the sale of dried ginseng to wholesalers through distributors in China. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

