2,300 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 66,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,810. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

