Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $796,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.08.

VEEV traded down $8.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $283.84. 35,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,830. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.93. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $313.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 130.63, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total value of $786,763.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,666.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,101,044 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

