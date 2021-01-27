PrairieView Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Independence Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,777. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47.

