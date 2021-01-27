Veritaseum 1-Day Volume Reaches $33,860.00 (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded 40.1% lower against the US dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for $11.20 or 0.00035887 BTC on major exchanges. Veritaseum has a market cap of $24.09 million and approximately $33,860.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00068307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.18 or 0.00900587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00050969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,367.39 or 0.04379578 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015309 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017637 BTC.

About Veritaseum

VERI is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

