Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,797,000 after acquiring an additional 369,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after acquiring an additional 261,748 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,850.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 260,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,669,000 after purchasing an additional 247,389 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,982,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4,719.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,505,000 after purchasing an additional 146,315 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several analysts have commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $4.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.82. 19,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,434. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.