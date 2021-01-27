-$0.62 EPS Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to announce ($0.62) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Scholar Rock reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scholar Rock.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%.
Shares of SRRK traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.74. The company had a trading volume of 22,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,743. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $62.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.35.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Scholar Rock by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.
Scholar Rock Company Profile
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.
Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.