Zynecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $269,645.00 (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Zynecoin has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Zynecoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00002147 BTC on major exchanges. Zynecoin has a market capitalization of $14.84 million and $269,645.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zynecoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00068307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.18 or 0.00900587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00050969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,367.39 or 0.04379578 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015309 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017637 BTC.

Zynecoin Token Profile

Zynecoin (ZYN) is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 tokens. The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zynecoin Token Trading

Zynecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zynecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zynecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zynecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zynecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.