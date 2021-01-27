BitGreen (BITG) Price Down 23.1% This Week

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $28,128.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00048787 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00153070 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000267 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00010249 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00010093 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BITGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.