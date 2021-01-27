GHOST One Day Trading Volume Reaches $180,931.00 (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. One GHOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOST has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $180,931.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GHOST has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00050177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00131134 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00287493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00068041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00068763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00036458 BTC.

About GHOST

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com

GHOST Token Trading

GHOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

