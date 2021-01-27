Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.25. Interface reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.63 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Interface by 417.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Interface stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 26,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

