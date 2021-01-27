1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Trading 5% Higher

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s stock price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.24 and last traded at $33.26. Approximately 1,217,285 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 799,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.86 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $751,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,432,784.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $520,327.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,714,676.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,250 shares of company stock worth $2,089,343 in the last 90 days. 51.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 40.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter worth about $204,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

