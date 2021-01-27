Analysts Expect Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) will announce sales of $15.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.07 million and the highest is $15.27 million. Gladstone Land posted sales of $13.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full-year sales of $57.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.98 million to $57.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $65.68 million, with estimates ranging from $65.09 million to $66.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Land.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Land by 49.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Land by 83.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 33,214 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Land by 6.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Gladstone Land by 1,514.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gladstone Land by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAND stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,705. The company has a market cap of $382.26 million, a PE ratio of -138.07 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

