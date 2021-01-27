Analysts Expect Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) will announce sales of $15.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.07 million and the highest is $15.27 million. Gladstone Land posted sales of $13.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full-year sales of $57.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.98 million to $57.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $65.68 million, with estimates ranging from $65.09 million to $66.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Land.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.
Shares of LAND stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,705. The company has a market cap of $382.26 million, a PE ratio of -138.07 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.
About Gladstone Land
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.
