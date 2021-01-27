HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to announce $67.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.10 million and the highest is $70.40 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $46.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $256.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.38 million to $259.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $238.95 million, with estimates ranging from $225.30 million to $252.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HONE shares. TheStreet raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,051. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $612.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 161,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

