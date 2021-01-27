National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Boosts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 473.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 160,900 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 0.2% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 88.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MDT opened at $115.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $121.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

