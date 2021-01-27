Westwood Management Corp IL Buys 16,100 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Westwood Management Corp IL grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,025 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 3.9% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $46,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $1,527,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $1,177,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.5% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 139,430 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,052 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,569.9% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,761 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 56,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Standpoint Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.62.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $162.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $184.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

