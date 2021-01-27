3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Trimmed by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 2.0% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $35,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,336 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $1,757,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,249,371,000 after acquiring an additional 108,504 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,135,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,013,000 after buying an additional 259,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.28. The company had a trading volume of 86,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,282. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $180.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.