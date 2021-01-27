Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Marathon Oil has decreased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $7.58. 1,283,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,026,164. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRO. Truist upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.01.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

