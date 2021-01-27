PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $297.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $229.00 to $297.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.13.

Shares of PYPL traded down $13.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.33. 41,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,246,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.15. PayPal has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $254.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,109 shares of company stock worth $15,631,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 628.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

