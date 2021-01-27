Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,412 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 10,100.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,244 shares of the airline’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 191.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,928 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.93. 481,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,888,926. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

