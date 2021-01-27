Kristin A. Scott Sells 152,509 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 124,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,695. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $819.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.27 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

