OpenDAO Price Down 28% Over Last Week (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 27th. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $2.10 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OpenDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002920 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00068597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.90 or 0.00895608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00051769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.24 or 0.04382710 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017920 BTC.

OpenDAO Token Profile

OPEN is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

OpenDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.