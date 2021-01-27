Kelly Foster Sells 2,500 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BancFirst stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,452. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $65.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.39.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the third quarter worth $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the third quarter worth $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 1,344.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

