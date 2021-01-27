Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 9,032 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $31,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $69,127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 2,043.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 324,422 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,064,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,230,000 after purchasing an additional 236,451 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $15,087,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.85. The company had a trading volume of 78,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.01. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $214.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

