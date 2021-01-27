Paragon Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Intuit by 4.0% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Intuit by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 8,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Intuit by 7.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Intuit by 5.7% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Intuit by 645.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.67.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.57. The stock had a trading volume of 31,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,557. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.59. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $398.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

