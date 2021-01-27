DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Down 6.1%

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) fell 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.57. 764,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,263,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBVT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale downgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.97.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $576.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 1,140.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

