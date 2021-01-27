Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Down 5.5%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price was down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 4,088,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 4,593,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.20 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

The firm has a market cap of $644.06 million, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,341,841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,174 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $11,388,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 161.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 754,042 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 21.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $663,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

