Allworth Financial LP Sells 7,396 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,396 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.19. 4,521,116 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.21. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.