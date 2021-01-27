Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Trading Down 6.7%

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $103.66 and last traded at $105.31. Approximately 970,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 851,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.90.

AMBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.93.

The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.55.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $54,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213 shares in the company, valued at $16,582.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 5,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $511,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,586 in the last three months. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ambarella by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Ambarella by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

