Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Down 7.3%

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s share price dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 956,902 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 907,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The firm has a market cap of $53.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.23 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. Analysts forecast that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Performant Financial stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,999 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 1.29% of Performant Financial worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

