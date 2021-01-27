Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Down 7.3%

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s share price dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 956,902 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 907,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
The firm has a market cap of $53.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.
Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.23 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. Analysts forecast that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
About Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.
