Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Aptose Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aptose Biosciences.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APTO shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.47.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.28. 80,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,145. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 128,843 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 61.3% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 258,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 98,125 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $4,062,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 11.9% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.