New Providence Acquisition (NASDAQ:NPA) Trading Down 6.5%

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA)’s share price traded down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.85. 1,941,029 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,905,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPA. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,743,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $455,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,359,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,609,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Providence Acquisition by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

