Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) dropped 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.88 and last traded at $12.01. Approximately 15,990,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 21,252,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

APHA has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aphria from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Aphria from $9.80 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Aphria from $11.75 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.66.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Aphria by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 768,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Aphria by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aphria Company Profile (NASDAQ:APHA)

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

