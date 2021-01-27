TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Price Down 5.9%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 8,600,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 8,864,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,756,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,535 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 33,123 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 591,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 23,003 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.9% during the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 371,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 39,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 77.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

