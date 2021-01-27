TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Price Down 5.9%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 8,600,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 8,864,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.
FTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.
TechnipFMC Company Profile (NYSE:FTI)
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
