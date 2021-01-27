SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 139.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.26. 301,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,327,405. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

