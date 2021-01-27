Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

ASH traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $81.07. 18,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,667. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $89.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $176,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $695,626 over the last three months. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 25.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after buying an additional 20,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 12.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,598,000 after buying an additional 72,176 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

