Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $75,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $627,000.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $117.64. The company had a trading volume of 43,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,596. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.33.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

