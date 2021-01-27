$169.25 Million in Sales Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to report sales of $169.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.00 million. The Shyft Group posted sales of $179.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $673.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $668.00 million to $679.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $795.75 million, with estimates ranging from $788.50 million to $803.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their price target on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ SHYF traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.08. 18,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,961. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at $14,783,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,266,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth about $8,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth about $27,820,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

