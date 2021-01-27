RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Receives $19.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.30.

RIOCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.25 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of RIOCF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. 20,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,626. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

