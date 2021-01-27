PFG Advisors Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $202.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $393.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.31. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.28.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

