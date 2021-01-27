NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Announces Earnings Results

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.59.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

