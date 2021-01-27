Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wedbush from $105.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.37. The firm has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.96, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,603,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Starbucks by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 43,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.