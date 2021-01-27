Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $169,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12,061.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in NextEra Energy by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 6,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 55,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 41,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in NextEra Energy by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,186,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,537,000 after purchasing an additional 889,224 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.59. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

