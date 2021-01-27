Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $206.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TXN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.26.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $171.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.60. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $175.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

