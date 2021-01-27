XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Up 6.6%

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) shares rose 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $17.97. Approximately 241,266 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 128,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $530.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Get XBiotech alerts:

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Street Financial S.A. Bay sold 182,836 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $3,367,839.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,154,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,106,774.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 375,000 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $6,862,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,730,869 shares of company stock worth $32,259,899. 30.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XBIT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in XBiotech by 76.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 33,992 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in XBiotech by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox).

See Also: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.