$3.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) to post sales of $3.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.02 billion. Trane Technologies reported sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will report full-year sales of $12.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.30 billion to $12.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.92 billion to $13.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trane Technologies.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.78.

TT stock traded down $8.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.07. The company had a trading volume of 63,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.31 and a 200 day moving average of $129.78. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $680,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

